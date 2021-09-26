Zondag 26 September 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 The Owl House

08:35 Final Space

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:32 Power Players

09:55 Monster Jam

10:41 Top Fuel, New Year Thunder

11:31 Iron Resurrection

12:24 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:05 Inside the Factory: Porche Taycan Turbo S

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

14:58 Samurai Gourmet

15:20 All Hail King Julien

16:11 Gardeners World

16:41 Fresh Off the Boat

17:05 Family Quiz

17:36 Busi Taki

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:43 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:01 Historic Journey

19:45 KrakaTiki

20:11 I Shouldn’t Be Alive

21:10 Financien Actueel

21:21 Tv.film: Never Rarely Sometimes Always

23:12 Tv.film: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

01:26 The Umbrella Academy

02:14 Tv.film: Perfect Sense

03:47 Tv.film: The Way Back

05:36 The Equalizer

06:20 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)