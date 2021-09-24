07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:06 Fitness:Cardio and Sculpting Workout with Jake Dupree
08:50 Venezuela Nieuws
09:20 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:50 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:40 Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted
11:30 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Pocahontas
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Whazzz Up??? (herh.)
16:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:53 Doc.: Historic Journey (afl.21)
20:00 TV Film:Wendy
21:57 Container Homes
22:30 Chicago P.D.
23:16 Forged in Fire
00:08 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:42 Tyler Perry’s The Oval
01:25 TV Film:Boogie Boy
03:10 TV Film:Four Brothers
05:00 Hooten and the Lady
05:45 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 24 September 2021
