07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Shaun T – Insanity Pulse
08:35 Venezuela Nieuws
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:40 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
10:05 Tv.film: Adventure Harbor
11:35 Bunk’d
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film: The Adventures of Tintin
14:25 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics
15:15 Eden: Untamed Planet
16:15 Long Way Round
17:05 Angelina Ballerina – The Mouse Detective
17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 The Mandalorian
19:50 Whazzz Up ???
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 A Million Little Things
22:50 FBI Most Wanted
23:35 ATV Nieuws
00:10 Saint and Sinners
00:55 Tv.film: Cry Macho
02:40 Tv.film: Dreamland
04:25 Blindspot
05:45 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN 12.1 DONDERDAG 23 SEPT. 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws