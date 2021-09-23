ATV KN 12.1 DONDERDAG 23 SEPT. 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Shaun T – Insanity Pulse

08:35 Venezuela Nieuws

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:40 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

10:05 Tv.film: Adventure Harbor

11:35 Bunk’d

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film: The Adventures of Tintin

14:25 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics

15:15 Eden: Untamed Planet

16:15 Long Way Round

17:05 Angelina Ballerina – The Mouse Detective

17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 The Mandalorian

19:50 Whazzz Up ???

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 A Million Little Things

22:50 FBI Most Wanted

23:35 ATV Nieuws

00:10 Saint and Sinners

00:55 Tv.film: Cry Macho

02:40 Tv.film: Dreamland

04:25 Blindspot

05:45 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)