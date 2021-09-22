07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:07 Fitness: Shaun T Tabata Power
08:41 Venezuela Nieuws
09:11 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:47 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
10:00 No Good Nick
10:28 Tv.film: The Rebels of PT-218
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Middag-film: MVP 2: Most Vertical Primate
14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 Lost in the Wild
15:43 Teen Titans
16:00 Eden: Untamed Planet
17:04 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:53 Tiny House Nation
19:35 Izzy’s Koala World
20:01 Youth Outreach
20:32 Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
21:03 Zoo
21:52 The Real Housewives of Atlanta
22:47 Clarice
23:32 ATV Nieuws
00:07 The American Barbecue Showdown
00:51 Tv.film: My Son
02:27 Tv.film: Malignant
04:19 Mac Gyver
05:02 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 22 September 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws