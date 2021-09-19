Zondag 19 September 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:09 The Owl House

08:32 Final Space

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:37 Power Players

10:00 40 Jaar Telesur

10:10 Girls High School Volleyball: Wayzata vs. Osseo Section

11:30 Iron Resurrection

12:22 Fish Finder: Peacock Bass Tournament 7

13:12 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:40 Trail Ride Anyone

14:16 Maranatha Ministries

14:47 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

15:16 Samurai Gourmet

15:41 All Hail King Julien

16:32 Fresh Off the Boat

17:00 Family Quiz

17:30 Busi Taki :Het Bos en Religie

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:01 Historic Journey

19:45 KrakaTiki: Quarantine

19:58 I Shouldn’t Be Alive

21:00 40 Jaar Telesur

21:10 Tv.film: Cinderella

23:11 Tv.film: Kate

01:00 The Umbrella Academy

01:48 Tv.film: The Great Raid

03:59 Tv.film: Nebulios Dark

05:15 The Equalizer

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)