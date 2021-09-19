07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:09 The Owl House
08:32 Final Space
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:37 Power Players
10:00 40 Jaar Telesur
10:10 Girls High School Volleyball: Wayzata vs. Osseo Section
11:30 Iron Resurrection
12:22 Fish Finder: Peacock Bass Tournament 7
13:12 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
13:40 Trail Ride Anyone
14:16 Maranatha Ministries
14:47 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
15:16 Samurai Gourmet
15:41 All Hail King Julien
16:32 Fresh Off the Boat
17:00 Family Quiz
17:30 Busi Taki :Het Bos en Religie
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Cherly’s Inspirations
19:01 Historic Journey
19:45 KrakaTiki: Quarantine
19:58 I Shouldn’t Be Alive
21:00 40 Jaar Telesur
21:10 Tv.film: Cinderella
23:11 Tv.film: Kate
01:00 The Umbrella Academy
01:48 Tv.film: The Great Raid
03:59 Tv.film: Nebulios Dark
05:15 The Equalizer
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 19 September 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws