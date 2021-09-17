07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:07 Fitness: Shaun T Tabata Strenght
08:40 Venezuela Nieuws
09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:46 ATV Sports
10:37 40 Jaar Telesur
10:46 Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted
11:32 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12;34 Middag-film: The Willoughbys (animated)
14:07 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
14:59 Whazzz Up ?
16:01 History’s Greatest Mysteries
17:32 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:52 Historic Journey
19:47 Tv.film: Vacation Friends
21:40 Container Homes
22:11 40 Jaar Telesur
22:26 Chicago P.D.
23:13 Forged in Fire
00:04 ATV Nieuws
00:39 Tyler Perry’s: The Oval
01:21 Tv.film: Tokyo Raiders
03:02 Tv.film: The Swarm
04:44 Hooten and the Lady
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Vrijdag 17 September 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws