Vrijdag 17 September 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:07 Fitness: Shaun T Tabata Strenght

08:40 Venezuela Nieuws

09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:46 ATV Sports

10:37 40 Jaar Telesur

10:46 Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted

11:32 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12;34 Middag-film: The Willoughbys (animated)

14:07 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

14:59 Whazzz Up ?

16:01 History’s Greatest Mysteries

17:32 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:52 Historic Journey

19:47 Tv.film: Vacation Friends

21:40 Container Homes

22:11 40 Jaar Telesur

22:26 Chicago P.D.

23:13 Forged in Fire

00:04 ATV Nieuws

00:39 Tyler Perry’s: The Oval

01:21 Tv.film: Tokyo Raiders

03:02 Tv.film: The Swarm

04:44 Hooten and the Lady

05:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)