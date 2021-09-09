07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T Pure Cardio
08:50 Venezuela Nieuws
09:20 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:52 Destination Flavour China
10:18 40 Jaar Telesur
10:27 Tv.film: Rumble in The Bronx
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Bunk’d
13:00 Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
13:46 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics
14:43 World Heritage: Great Barrier Reef
15:32 Chef’s Table BBQ
16:25 Long Way Round
17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 The Mandalorian
19:43 Whazzz Up ?
20:55 40 Jaar Telesur
21:11 ATV Sports
22:08 A Million Little Things
22:55 FBI Most Wanted
23:40 ATV Nieuws
00:15 I May Destroy You
00:47 Tv.film: Crime Story
02:26 Tv.film: Judas and the Black Messiah
04:32 Blindspot
05:15 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Donderdag 09 September 2021 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws