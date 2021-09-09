Donderdag 09 September 2021 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T Pure Cardio

08:50 Venezuela Nieuws

09:20 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:52 Destination Flavour China

10:18 40 Jaar Telesur

10:27 Tv.film: Rumble in The Bronx

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Bunk’d

13:00 Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

13:46 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics

14:43 World Heritage: Great Barrier Reef

15:32 Chef’s Table BBQ

16:25 Long Way Round

17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 The Mandalorian

19:43 Whazzz Up ?

20:55 40 Jaar Telesur

21:11 ATV Sports

22:08 A Million Little Things

22:55 FBI Most Wanted

23:40 ATV Nieuws

00:15 I May Destroy You

00:47 Tv.film: Crime Story

02:26 Tv.film: Judas and the Black Messiah

04:32 Blindspot

05:15 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)