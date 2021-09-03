ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 3 September 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Cardio Recoverey

08:45 Venezuela Nieuws

09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:45 40 JAAR TELESUR

9:50 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:40 Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted

11:35 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Batman The Long Halloween Part One

14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:05 Whazzz Up ??? (Herh.)

15:33 Elena of Avalor

16:05 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)

16:45 Incredible Spiders

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 40 JAAR TELESUR (AFL.6)

19:00 Historic Journey (afl.13)

19:45 Tv.Film:Spin

21:30 Container Homes

22:05 Sologu Yu Sefii

22:15 Chicago P.D.

23:05 Forged in Fire

23:55 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

00:35 Tyler Perry’s The Oval

01:20 Tv. film: Rogue City

03:20 Tv.film: Bleed with Me

04:40 Hooten and the Lady

05:25 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)