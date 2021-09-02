07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Insanity Sweat Intervals
08:45 Venezuela Nieuws
09:15 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:55 Destination Flavour China
10:20 Tv.film: The Father
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Bunk’D
13:00 Alpha and Omega 2
13:50 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics
14:50 World Heritage : Borobudur
15:45 Night On Earth
16:35 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3 – De Bedrieger Bedrogen
17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The Mandalorian
19:50 Whazzz Up ???
20:50 Sologu Yu Sefii
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 A Million Little Things
22:50 FBI Most Wanted
23:35 ATV Nieuws
00:10 I May Destroy You
00:45 Tv.film: Stillwater
03:05 Tv.film: Eye Without a Face
04:45 Blindspot
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 2 September 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws