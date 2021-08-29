07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
08:00 Sport: Voetbal: Scottish Premiership: Rangers x Celtic
10:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 Sport: Voetbal: La Liga: Barcelona x Getafe
14:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
14:30 Sport: U-14 Caribisch Cup Kampioenschappen
16:30 The Masked Singer
17:15 Holey Moley
18:00 America’s Got Talent
19:30 2 Broke Girls
19:55 Beat Me: The Five Knock-Outs
21:00 WWE Smackdown
22:00 The Detour
22:20 Mister Supranational 2021
00:35 Game of Thrones
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.2) – Zondag 29 Augustus 2021
