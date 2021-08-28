ZATERDAG 28 AUGUSTUS 2021//ATV KANAAL 12.1

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

zaterdag 28 augustus 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Hilda

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:40 MasterChef Australia

10:35 Kinderfilm: Vivo

12:30 Kinderfilm: LUCA

14:10 3Below Tales of Arcadia

14:35 Penguin Town

15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

16:00 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)

16:35 Entm.: Rihanna Live Concert in Milan

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Doc.: Historic Journey

19:35 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3 – De Bedrieger Bedrogen

20:10 Hoe Recht is Recht: Trouwen

21:20 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:40 Mixed-Ish

22:15 Magnum P.I.

23:05 Tv.Film: Beckett

01:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:45 Bridgerton

02:50 Tv.Film: The Unholy

04:35 The Resident

05:20 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)