07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Beginner Intermediate Interval Cardio Workout
08:47 Venezuela Nieuws
09:17 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:40 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:30 Tv.film: What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
12:32 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:52 Middag-film: The Proposal
14:40 Super Hit Video: Super intro Clips
15:36 Magic For Humans
16:05 Onder De Loep
17:00 KrakaTiki
17:30 3Below Tales of Arcadia
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:30 Kevin Can Wait
20:00 This Is Us
21:00 Unforgotten
22:00 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless
22:45 Power Book II: Ghost
23:43 ATV Nieuws
00:20 True Detective
01:37 Tv.film: Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song
03:15 Tv.film: Gone Girl
05:45 What on Earth
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Kanaal 12.1 Dinsdag 17 Augustus 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws