MAANDAG 16 AUGUSTUS 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 16 augustus 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:00 Fitness: 40 Minute Cardio Sculpt High Intensity Workout

08:40 Venezuela Nieuws

09:05 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:35 Sranan Tori:Bigi Boto Kapten

10:00 TV Film: Jungle Cruise

12:35 Middag Film: Tom and Jerry

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 Thomas and Friends-Day of the Diesel

16:20 A Perfect Planet : Volcano

17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 A.P. Bio

19:25 One Day At A Time

20:05 Onder De Loep

21:05 ATV Sports

22:15 Good Girls

23:00 L.A.’s Finest

23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:25 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Herh.)

00:50 TV Film: The Colony

02:35 TV Film: The Assistant

04:20 Frontline: Losing Iraq

05:30 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)