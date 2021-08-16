MAANDAG 16 AUGUSTUS 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 16 augustus 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:00 Fitness: 40 Minute Cardio Sculpt High Intensity Workout
08:40 Venezuela Nieuws
09:05 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:35 Sranan Tori:Bigi Boto Kapten
10:00 TV Film: Jungle Cruise
12:35 Middag Film: Tom and Jerry
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Thomas and Friends-Day of the Diesel
16:20 A Perfect Planet : Volcano
17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 A.P. Bio
19:25 One Day At A Time
20:05 Onder De Loep
21:05 ATV Sports
22:15 Good Girls
23:00 L.A.’s Finest
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Herh.)
00:50 TV Film: The Colony
02:35 TV Film: The Assistant
04:20 Frontline: Losing Iraq
05:30 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)