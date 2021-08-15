ATV (KN.12.1) – Zondag 15 Augustus 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:11 The Owl House

08:35 Final Space

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:33 Power Players

10:00 The World’s Strongest Man

10:54 Top STIHL Timbersports

11:16 Men’s Bodybuilding

11:34 Three Men Four Wheels

12:03 Tractor & Truck Pulling

12:34 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:15 Animal Fight Night

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 High School Musical

15:00 Samurai Gourmet

15:19 Teen Titans

15:31 All Hail King Julien

16:31 Fresh off the boat

17:00 Superhits

17:36 Busi Taki

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:43 Cherly’s Inspirations

18:59 Historic Journey

19:35 KrakaTiki

20:01 Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls

21:00 Tv.film: Fast and Furious F9: The Fast Saga

23:37 Tv.film: Fatal Affair

01:14 The Umbrella Academy

02:15 Tv.film: Red Dot

03:42 Tv.film: Rogue Hostage

05:16 The Equalizer

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)