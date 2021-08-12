ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 12 Augustus 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Hard Body

09:00 Venezuela Nieuws

09:30 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

10:05 Destination Flavour China

10:32 Tv.film: Before I Go

12:12 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Bunk’D

13:00 Middag-film: A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

14:41 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics

15:37 World Heritage : Kyoto

16:30 Night On Earth

17:18 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Mandalorian

19:30 Jessie

20:00 Whazzz Up?

21:10 ATV Sports

22:10 A Million Little Things

22:58 FBI Most Wanted

23:41 ATV Nieuws

0:20 I May Destroy You

0:55 Tv.film: Universal Soldier III: Unfinished Business

2:30 Tv.film: Blue Thunder

4:20 Tv.film: Brown Sugar

6:10 Blindspot

6:54 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)