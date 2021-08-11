Kanaal 12.1 Woensdag 11 augustus 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: Shaun T-Cardio Power Resis

08:45 Venezuela Nieuws

09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:45 Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

10:10 TV Film: Edge of the World

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film: Antboy 3

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Ripley’s Believe It or Not

15:50 Seven Worlds One Planet

17:00 In Gesprek met…

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Tiny House Nation

19:37 How It’s Made

20:05 Youth Outreach

20:35 Moksi Moksi

21:10 Zoo

22:10 The Real Housewives of Atlanta

22:55 Clarice

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:20 Greenleaf

01:10 Tv.Film: Kingdom – Ashin of the North

02:45 Tv.Film: Inside Man Most Wanted

04:30 King of JoBurg

05:15 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)