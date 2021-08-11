07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness: Shaun T-Cardio Power Resis
08:45 Venezuela Nieuws
09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:45 Dad Stop Embarrassing Me
10:10 TV Film: Edge of the World
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film: Antboy 3
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Ripley’s Believe It or Not
15:50 Seven Worlds One Planet
17:00 In Gesprek met…
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Tiny House Nation
19:37 How It’s Made
20:05 Youth Outreach
20:35 Moksi Moksi
21:10 Zoo
22:10 The Real Housewives of Atlanta
22:55 Clarice
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 Greenleaf
01:10 Tv.Film: Kingdom – Ashin of the North
02:45 Tv.Film: Inside Man Most Wanted
04:30 King of JoBurg
05:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
Kanaal 12.1 Woensdag 11 augustus 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws