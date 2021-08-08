07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 The Owl House
08:36 Final Space
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:36 Power Players
10:02 Mike Massey vs Paul Gerni: Pool Trickshots: Magic on the table
10:55 STIHL Timbersports
11:19 Monster Jam: San Antonio Texas
11:30 Three Men Four Wheels
12:03 Fish Finder
12:32 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
13:16 Animal Fight Night
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Raven’s Home
15:00 Street Food: Latin America
15:35 All Hail King Julien
16:31 Fresh off the boat
16:55 Superhits
17:29 Busi Taki
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:41 Cherly’s Inspirations
18:57 Historic Journey
19:35 KrakaTiki
20:02 Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls
21:01 Tv.film: Finding You
23:11 Tv.film: Death at a Funeral
00:46 The Umbrella Academy
01:43 Tv.film: Let Them All Talk
03:36 Tv.film: Security
05:08 The Equalizer
05:51 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – Zondag 08 Augustus 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws