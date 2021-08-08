ATV (KN.12.1) – Zondag 08 Augustus 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 The Owl House

08:36 Final Space

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:36 Power Players

10:02 Mike Massey vs Paul Gerni: Pool Trickshots: Magic on the table

10:55 STIHL Timbersports

11:19 Monster Jam: San Antonio Texas

11:30 Three Men Four Wheels

12:03 Fish Finder

12:32 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:16 Animal Fight Night

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Raven’s Home

15:00 Street Food: Latin America

15:35 All Hail King Julien

16:31 Fresh off the boat

16:55 Superhits

17:29 Busi Taki

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:41 Cherly’s Inspirations

18:57 Historic Journey

19:35 KrakaTiki

20:02 Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls

21:01 Tv.film: Finding You

23:11 Tv.film: Death at a Funeral

00:46 The Umbrella Academy

01:43 Tv.film: Let Them All Talk

03:36 Tv.film: Security

05:08 The Equalizer

05:51 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)