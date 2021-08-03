07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness: Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strength
08:35 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:30 Tv.film: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Middag-film: Breakin’2: Electric Boogaloo
14:37 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:33 Secrets of Skin
16:05 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:00 KrakaTiki
17:21 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon Collection
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:30 Kevin Can Wait
20:00 This Is Us
21:00 Unforgotten
21:55 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless
22:40 The Chi
23:35 ATV Nieuws
00:10 True Detective
01:10 Tv.film: Die in a Gunfight
02:43 Tv.film: Werewolves Within
4:25 Tv.film: Velvet Smooth
6:47 What on Earth
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 3 Augustus 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws