ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 3 Augustus 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strength

08:35 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:30 Tv.film: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Middag-film: Breakin’2: Electric Boogaloo

14:37 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:33 Secrets of Skin

16:05 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:00 KrakaTiki

17:21 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon Collection

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 All American

19:30 Kevin Can Wait

20:00 This Is Us

21:00 Unforgotten

21:55 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless

22:40 The Chi

23:35 ATV Nieuws

00:10 True Detective

01:10 Tv.film: Die in a Gunfight

02:43 Tv.film: Werewolves Within

4:25 Tv.film: Velvet Smooth

6:47 What on Earth

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)