MAANDAG 2 AUGUSTUS 2021 // (ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 2 augustus 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T – Tabata Strenght
08:35 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:30 The Hollow
10:00 TV Film: Cruella
12:35 Middag Film: Super Bear
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
14:55 Kinderfilm: Trolls Holiday
16:15 Big Dreams Small Spaces
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:20 One Day At A Time
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:05 ATV Sports
22:10 Good Girls
23:00 L.A.’s Finest
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Herh.)
00:50 TV Film: Body Brokers
02:45 TV Film: Narco Hitman
04:15 Frontline: Netanyahu at War
06:10 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)