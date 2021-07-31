Kanaal 12.1 Zaterdag 31 juli 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Hilda

09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:30 MasterChef Australia

10:46 Tv.film: Adventure Harbor

12:17 Teen Titans Go

12:35 Savage Builds

13:17 Most Dangerous Ways To School: Peru

14:06 Batman

14:46 Izzy’s Koala World

15:03 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations

16:00 Moksi Moksi

16:35 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon

17:33 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Documentaire: Historic Journey (afl.04)

19:26 Entertainment: Coldplay: Everyday Life “live” in Jordan

20:05 Programma Ilse Henar-Hewit: Hoe Recht is Recht – Trouwen

20:55 40 Jaar Telesur

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:31 Black-ish

22:00 Magnum P.I.

22:45 40 Jaar Telesur

22:55 Tv.film: Equal Standard

00:40 ATV Nieuws

01:15 Bridgerton

02:15 Tv.film: Secret Society

03:50 Tv.film: Trackdown

05:30 The Resident

06:15 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)