Kanaal 12.1 Vrijdag 30 juli 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Shaun T – Tabata Strenght

08:40 Venezuela Nieuws

09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (HERH.)

09:40 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:35 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back

11:25 40 Jaar Telesur

11:35 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film: Scooby Doo-The Sword and The Scoob

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Whazzz Up ???

15:45 40 Jaar Telesur

16:00 Moksi Moksi

16:35 Doc.: The Secret Life of Snakes

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Doc.: Ghana-Business on the Go

19:40 TV Film: Collectors

21:50 Dream Home Makeover

22:30 Chicago P.D.

23:15 Shark Tank

00:10 ATV Nieuws (HERH.)

00:45 Tyler Perry’s The Oval

01:30 TV Film: Cherry

03:55 TV Film: Mama Weed

05:40 Marvels Helstrom

06:35 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)