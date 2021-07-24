Kanaal 12.1 Zaterdag 24 juli 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Hilda

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:45 MasterChef Australia

11:05 Big Hero 6: The Series

11:30 Tom and Jerry Tales

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Savage Builds

13:20 Most Dangerous Ways To School: Papua New Guinea

14:10 Voltron Force

14:35 Izzy’s Koala World

15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.28)

16:00 Moksi Moksi

16:35 Cirque du Soleil presents Best of Arial

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Doc.: Historic Journey (afl.02)

19:30 Sranan Torie 1 en 1 is 3 Tavelmaieren

20:00 Ilse Henar-Hewit: Hoe Recht is Recht – Trouwen

21:05 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Black-ish

22:00 Magnum P.I.

22:45 Tv.film: Outside The Wire

00:55 ATV Nieuws

01:30 Bridgerton

02:35 Tv.film: Boss Level

04:15 Tv.film: Infected-The Darkest Day

05:40 The Resident

06:25 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)