07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back
11:10 Big Hero 6 The Series
11:35 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Boonie Bears Blast Into The Past
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Whazzz Up (Herh.)
16:00 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)
16:35 Entm. :Adele live in London
17:25 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws Live
18:50 Doc.:Young Vets
20:00 TV Film:Great White
21:40 Dream Home Makeover
22:25 Chicago P.D.
23:06 Shark Tank
00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:35 Tyler Perry’s The Oval
01:20 TV Film:Conan The Barbarian
03:15 TV Film:Lansky
05:15 Marvels Helstrom
06:05 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
Kanaal 12.1 Vrijdag 23 juli 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws