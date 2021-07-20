Kanaal 12.1 Dinsdag 20 juli 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Shaun T – Insanity Fit Test

08:35 Venezuela Nieuws

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Tv.film: Time Crafters-The Treasure of Pirates Cove

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Middag-film: Arlo the Alligator Boy

14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:25 Secrets of Skin

16:10 Onder De Loep

17:15 KrakaTiki – Florance Pandey

17:35 Lego City Adventures

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 All American

19:35 Kevin Can Wait

20:05 Serie: This Is Us

21:00 Serie : Unforgotten

22:00 Serie : Tyler Perry’s Ruthless

22:45 Serie : The Chi

23:40 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

00:15 Serie : True Detective

01:25 Tv.film: Fear Street 1

03:15 Tv.film: Headshot

05:15 What on Earth – North Koreas Forbidden Islands

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)