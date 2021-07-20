07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T – Insanity Fit Test
08:35 Venezuela Nieuws
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 Tv.film: Time Crafters-The Treasure of Pirates Cove
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Middag-film: Arlo the Alligator Boy
14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:25 Secrets of Skin
16:10 Onder De Loep
17:15 KrakaTiki – Florance Pandey
17:35 Lego City Adventures
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:35 Kevin Can Wait
20:05 Serie: This Is Us
21:00 Serie : Unforgotten
22:00 Serie : Tyler Perry’s Ruthless
22:45 Serie : The Chi
23:40 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
00:15 Serie : True Detective
01:25 Tv.film: Fear Street 1
03:15 Tv.film: Headshot
05:15 What on Earth – North Koreas Forbidden Islands
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Kanaal 12.1 Dinsdag 20 juli 2021
