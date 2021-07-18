07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 The Owl House
08:35 Final Space
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Power Players
10:00 2016 Toronto Stadium Super Trucks
10:45 Red Bull Rampage
11:53 Three Men Four Wheels
12:25 Texal Metal
13:10 Top Fuel,New Year Thunder ,Willowbank Raceway
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Raven’s Home
15:00 Street Food: LATIN AMERICA
15:30 All Hail King Julien
16:20 Kim’s Convenience
16:45 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon
17:11 SUPERHITS
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS
18:50 Documentaire: Historic Journey
19:36 KrakaTiki
20:00 Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls
21:00 Tv.film: Monuments
22:40 Tv.film: Out of Death
00:18 The Umbrella Academy
01:18 Tv.film: Attraction to Paris
03:11 Tv.film: Dutch
04:55 The Equalizer
05:39 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN. 12.1 ZONDAG 180721
07:00 BBC Nieuws