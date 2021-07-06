07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest
08:41 Venezuela Nieuws
09:12 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20 Tv.film: The Father
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:51 Middag-film:To All the Boys: Always and Forever
14:48 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:30 How It’s Made
16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
16:55 KrakaTiki
17:15 Batman
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:31 Kevin Can Wait
19:55 Hakrinbank Info
20:05 This Is Us
21:00 Unforgotten
21:55 Tyler Perry’s Ruthless
22:40 The Chi
23:40 ATV Nieuws
00:15 True Detective
01:15 Tv.film:Payback
02:47 Tv.film:Spy Game
04:54 What on Earth
05:40 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN. 12.1 DINSDAG 6 JULI 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws