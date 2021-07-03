07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Carmen Sandiego
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 MasterChef Australia
11:05 The Hollow
11:30 The Dragon Prince
12:02 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Savage Builds
13:25 Most Dangerous Ways To School – MONGOLIA
14:15 Batman
14:40 Izzy’s Koala World
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)
16:35 Entm.:Aretha Franklin
17:30 SZF Magazine (15 min)(Prog./Med./Derden)(Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Doc.:Looking China: The City, The People & The Culture
20:00 BBGO-TV
21:00 Hakrinbank Info (herh.)
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Black-Ish
22:00 Magnum P.I.
22:45 TV.Film:Endangered Species
00:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:10 Hunters
02:10 TV.Film:Chernobyl
04:30 TV.Film:Death In Texas
06:15 The Resident
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 3 JULI 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws