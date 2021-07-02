07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T – Cardio Challenge
08:40 Venezuela Nieuws
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (45 min)(Prog./Med./EP)(recl.) (Herh.)
10:25 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back
11:10 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts
11:35 Ducktales
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film: Spirit Untamed
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Whazzz Up ??? (herh.)
16:00 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)
16:35 Doc.: Big Dreams Small Spacers
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Doc.: Chinese New Year – The Biggest Celebration on Earth
19:35 Alexa and Katie
20:05 Hakrinbank Info
20:15 TV Film: Come Away
22:00 Dream Home Makeover
22:40 Chicago P.D.
23:25 Shark Tank
00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:55 The Family Business
01:40 TV Film: The Great Raid
03:55 TV Film: The Dead of Night
05:25 Marvels Helstrom
06:10 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 2 JULI 2021
