ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 2 JULI 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Shaun T – Cardio Challenge

08:40 Venezuela Nieuws

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (45 min)(Prog./Med./EP)(recl.) (Herh.)

10:25 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

11:10 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts

11:35 Ducktales

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film: Spirit Untamed

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Whazzz Up ??? (herh.)

16:00 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)

16:35 Doc.: Big Dreams Small Spacers

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Doc.: Chinese New Year – The Biggest Celebration on Earth

19:35 Alexa and Katie

20:05 Hakrinbank Info

20:15 TV Film: Come Away

22:00 Dream Home Makeover

22:40 Chicago P.D.

23:25 Shark Tank

00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:55 The Family Business

01:40 TV Film: The Great Raid

03:55 TV Film: The Dead of Night

05:25 Marvels Helstrom

06:10 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)