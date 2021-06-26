07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Carmen Sandiego
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 MasterChef Australia
10:55 40 JAAR TELESUR
11:05 Kinderfilm:Fearless 2020
12:42 A Wild Year On Earth
13:33 Most Dangerous Ways To School:MEXICO
14:22 Izzy’s Koala World
14:40 3Below Tales of Arcadia
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS
16:10 Moksi Moksi
16:45 Kingdom of the White Wolf
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3: 99-1 en Dodenrit
19:10 Entrertainment:Bee Gees In Our Own Time
20:15 Wonders of Life
21:16 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:31 Black-ish
22:00 Magnum P.I.
22:45 Tv.film:Hard Target
00:30 ATV Nieuws
01:05 Hunters
02:10 Tv.film:Becky
03:45 Tv.film:Cerebrum
05:46 The Resident
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 26 JUNI 2021
