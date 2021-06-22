ATV KN 12.1 DINSDAG 22 JUNI 2021

7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries
8:06:00 *Fitness: Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS
8:40:00 *Venezuela Nieuws
9:00:00 *ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
9:35:00 *ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25:00 *Tv Film: The Terrible Adventure
12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 *The Rubing Health Foundation
12:50:00 *Middagfilm : Luca
14:30:00 *Super Hit Intro
15:25:00 *The Dragon Prince
16:00:00 *Onder De Loep – (Herh.)
17:00:00 *KrakaTiki
17:26:00 *How Its Made
18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 *All American
20:00:00 *This Is Us
21:51:00 *Unforgotten
22:05:00 *Tyler Perrys : Ruthless
22:50:00 *ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
23:25:00 *The Chi
0:25:00 *Tv Film: Silver Skates
2:35:00 * Doc.: Spy in the Wild
3:35:00 *Tv Film: The Superdeep
5:30:00 *What on Earth
6:15:00 *BBC Nieuws
