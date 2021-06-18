VRIJDAG 18 JUNI 2021// ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

vrijdag 18 juni 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:02 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Friday Fight Rnd 2

08:36 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Kitchen Nightmares

11:10 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts

11:35 3Below Tales Of Arcadia

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film: The Sky Princess

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Whazzz Up??? (Herh.)

16:05 TELESUR SERVICE IMPROVEMENT

16:15 Moksi Moksi

16:55 Adventure Time

17:30 SZF magazine

17:40 TELESUR SERVICE IMPROVEMENT

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Doc.:People ANd Power : Climate Hackers

19:15 Alexa And Katie

19:40 TELESUR SERVICE IMPROVEMENT

20:00 TV Film: The Misfites

21:50 Dream Home Makeover

22:40 For Life

23:25 Shark Tank

00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:55 The Family Business

01:45 TV Film: Xtremo

03:40 TV Film: White Tiger

05:15 Marvels Helstrom

05:15 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

