7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 *Fitness: Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS
8:40:00 *VENEZUELA NIEUWS
9:00:00 *ATV Nieuws + Sport i/h Nieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 *Wizards Tales Of Arcadia
10:00:00 *Tv Film: The Water Man
11:35:00 *Tom And Jerry Tales
12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 *KINDERFILM : The Fits
14:00:00 *Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics
15:00:00 *Railroad Alaska
16:00:00 *Expedition with Steve Backshall
17:00:00 *Service Improvement (afl.01)
17:15:00 *This Is The Day of Victory For You
18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 *Service Improvement (afl.01)
19:00:00 * Dark Matter
19:55:00 *Whazzz Up
21:05:00 *ATV Sports
22:05:00 *A Million Little Things
23:00:00 *FBI
23:50:00 *ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:25:00 *Tv Film: The Informer
2:20:00 *Tv Film: Awake
4:00:00 *Tv Film: Dinosaur Hotel
5:20:00 *Blindspot
6:05:00 *BBC Nieuws
ATV KN. 12.1 DONDERDAG 17 JUNI 2021
