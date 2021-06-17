ATV KN. 12.1 DONDERDAG 17 JUNI 2021

7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries

8:05:00 *Fitness: Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS

8:40:00 *VENEZUELA NIEUWS

9:00:00 *ATV Nieuws + Sport i/h Nieuws (Herh.)

9:35:00 *Wizards Tales Of Arcadia

10:00:00 *Tv Film: The Water Man

11:35:00 *Tom And Jerry Tales

12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 *KINDERFILM : The Fits

14:00:00 *Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics

15:00:00 *Railroad Alaska

16:00:00 *Expedition with Steve Backshall

17:00:00 *Service Improvement (afl.01)

17:15:00 *This Is The Day of Victory For You

18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws

18:50:00 *Service Improvement (afl.01)

19:00:00 * Dark Matter

19:55:00 *Whazzz Up

21:05:00 *ATV Sports

22:05:00 *A Million Little Things

23:00:00 *FBI

23:50:00 *ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

0:25:00 *Tv Film: The Informer

2:20:00 *Tv Film: Awake

4:00:00 *Tv Film: Dinosaur Hotel

5:20:00 *Blindspot

6:05:00 *BBC Nieuws

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN