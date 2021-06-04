ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 4 JUNI 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Sweat Intervals

08:38 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:45 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30 Gordon Ramsey 24 Hours

11:30 Kipo And The Age of Wonderbeasts

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Primal Tales of Savagery

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

14:55 Whazzz Up??? (herh.)

16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)

16:30 Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso Brokopondo

17:05 Puppy Dog Pals

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Doc.: China: Time Of Xi (afl.03)

19:50 TV.Film:Cruella

22:20 Dream Home Makeover

23:05 S.W.A.T.

23:45 Shark Tank

00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:15 The Family Business

02:00 TV.Film:Assault on VA

03:30 TV.Film:Born a Champion

05:25 Marvels Helstrom

06:25 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)