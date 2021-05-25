DINSDAG 25 MEI 2021// ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

dinsdag 25 mei 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test

08:32 Venezuela Nieuws

09:02 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh. )

09:37 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 TV Film:The Book Of Henry

12:12 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Middag film:Reign of the Supermen

14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:25 Secrets of Skin

16:00 Onder De Loep (HERH.)

17:05 Batman

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 All American

19:35 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Jonas Brothers

20:00 This Is Us

21:00 Unforgotten

22:05 The Oval

22:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:25 The Chi

00:20 TV Film:Body Brokers

01:45 Tv Film:DNA 2 Bloodline

03:30 What on Earth

04:15 BBC Nieuws

