DINSDAG 25 MEI 2021// ATV(KN.12.1)

Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 25 mei 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test
08:32 Venezuela Nieuws
09:02 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh. )
09:37 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 TV Film:The Book Of Henry
12:12 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Middag film:Reign of the Supermen
14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:25 Secrets of Skin
16:00 Onder De Loep (HERH.)
17:05 Batman
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:35 NPR Tiny Music Desk Concert Jonas Brothers
20:00 This Is Us
21:00 Unforgotten
22:05 The Oval
22:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:25 The Chi
00:20 TV Film:Body Brokers
01:45 Tv Film:DNA 2 Bloodline
03:30 What on Earth
04:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
