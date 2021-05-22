07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:35 Carmen Sandiego
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 MasterChef Australia
10:30 Kinderfilm:The BFG
12:35 Savage Builds
13:30 Most Dangerous Ways To School – BOLIVIA
14:30 Izzy’s Koala World
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)
16:20 Entm.:Michael Jackson Bad
17:35 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Doc.: Smart China 2
19:35 Bob Hearts Abishola
20:15 BBGO-TV
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Black-Ish
22:15 Magnum P.I.
23:00 Tv.Film:Infamous
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:05 Hunters
02:10 Tv.Film:Skylines
03:45 Tv.Film:Knuckledust
05:00 Home Before Dark
05:50 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 22 MEI 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws