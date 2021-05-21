7:00:00 *Al Jazeera Nieuws
9:30:00 *Skoro Doro: Leerjaar 8 – Rekenen-Samengestelde bewerkingen
9:45:00 *Skoro Doro: Lees Je Mee? – Puppie’s Verhaal
10:00:00 *Night On Earth
11:00:00 *Al Jazeera Nieuws
16:30:00 *Suritunes
17:30:00 *DOC.: NADIYAS BRITISH FOOD ADVENTURE
18:05:00 *Natio Dream Journaal
18:35:00 *TRANSFORMERS WAR CYBERTRON TRILOGY
19:00:00 *ATV Nieuws
19:40:00 *Superstore
20:05:00 *Q&A
21:10:00 *SUPERHITS
22:05:00 *Tv Film: JACK WALKER
23:40:00 *The X-Files
0:25:00 *Ray Donovan
1:15:00 *Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 21 Mei 2021
