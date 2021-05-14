7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 *Fitness :Shaun T Pulse
8:30:00 *Venezuela Nieuws
9:00:00 *ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 *ATV Sports (herh.)
10:25:00 *Kitchen Nightmares
11:15:00 *Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
11:40:00 *Adventure Of Time Episode 1
12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 *MIDDAG FILM : Marley And Me The Puppy Years
14:05:00 *Super Hit Video
15:00:00 *Whazzz Up? (Herh.)
16:15:00 *Moksi Moksi (Herh.)
17:00:00 *Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso
17:25:00 *SZF Magazine
18:00:00 *ATV NIEUWS
18:50:00 *Documentaire : CHINA (AFL.03)
20:00:00 *Tv Film: Confinement
21:30:00 *Austin Flipsters (afl.13) (Herh.)
22:20:00 *S.W.A.T.
23:05:00 *Shark Tank
23:50:00 *ATV NIEUWS (HERH.)
0:25:00 *Queen Sono
1:15:00 *Tv Film: Goodbye Honey
2:55:00 *Tv Film: Antidote
4:25:00 *Yankee
5:05:00 *BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 14 Mei 2021
