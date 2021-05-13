07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest
08:40 Venezuela Nieuws
09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:40 Destination Flavour Down Under
10:07 TV.Film:Little Men
11:35 Bunk’D
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Dino King Journey To Fire Mountain
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:00 Railroad Alaska
16:00 Earth At Night In Color
16:30 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3 Het Rapport (herh.)
17:05 Adventure Time
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Dark Matter
19:50 Whazzz Up?
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 A Million Little Things
22:45 FBI
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:10 Trackers
01:05 Tv.Film:R.I.A.
02:40 Tv.Film:Safety
04:40 Blindspot
05:25 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 13 MEI 2021
