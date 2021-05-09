7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 *Fast and Furious Spy Racers
8:30:00 *Final Space
9:00:00 *ATV Nieuws + Sport in het Nieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 *Power Players
10:00:00 *36th America’s Cup Day 7 Highlight
10:30:00 *Greatest Sports Moments
11:00:00 *Top Gear
12:05:00 * Fish Finder :Episode 23 Wolrf Fish On Lures
12:40:00 *Best Premier League Goals Of The Decade 2010 – 2019
13:05:00 *Texas Metal
14:00:00 *Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 *Ravens Home
15:00:00 *De waarde van het moederschap met Maggie Schmeltz
16:05:00 *JESUS IS LORD
16:35:00 *All Hail King Julien
17:05:00 *Superhits
18:00:00 *Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45:00 *Cherly’s Inspirations
20:00:00 *Running Wild With Bear Grylls
21:00:00 *SBG: De Zegen van Moederschap
22:00:00 Bryan Bijlhout Moederdag Show (Herh.)
0:00:00 *Tv Film: The Paper Tigers
2:10:00 *Tv Film:In The Earth
4:00:00 *Tv Film: Crisis
6:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 9 MEI 2021
