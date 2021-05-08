ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 8 MEI 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Carmen Sandiego

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 MasterChef Australia

10:30 Kinderfilm:Goosebumps

12:15 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Savage Builds

13:20 Doc.:Mysteries of the Abandoned

14:35 Izzy’s Koala World

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)

16:30 Entm.:Cirque Du Soleil

17:35 SZF Magazine (herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Doc.:China at High Speed

19:40 Mini Docu: 55 Jaar SBG (herh.)

20:15 BBGO-TV

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:35 Black-Ish

22:15 Magnum P.I.

23:00 Tv.Film:The Purge Election Year

00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:05 Hunters

02:35 Tv.Film:Narco Sub

04:00 Tv.Film:Outback

06:30 Home Before Dark

07:15 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)