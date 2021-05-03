ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 3 MEI 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:05 Fitness:Yoga Journal Home Practice Comfort&Joy by Cora Wen

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:35 Darkwing Duck

10:00 TV.Film:Septembers of Shiraz

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag film:Curious George Go west Go Wild

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Kinderfilm:The New Mutants

16:35 Batman

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Mini Docu: 55 Jaar SBG

19:35 Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso Sipaliwini

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:00 ATV Sports

22:15 Shadow

23:00 The Family Business

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:20 Defending Jacob

01:15 TV.Film:Death Saved My Life

02:45 TV.Film:Dr.Birds Advice for Sad Poets

04:35 PBS Frontline: The Trouble With Chicken

05:35 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)