ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 28 April 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Cardio 2 for Phase 2

08:38 Venezuela Nieuws

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:40 K.C. Undercover

10:05 TV.Film:Love Jacked

11:40 Hey Jackie

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag film:Boonie Bears Blast Intro Past

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 The Alaska Traingle

16:00 Waterfront Cities of The World:Houston

17:00 IN GESPREK MET………….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Dream Home Makeover

19:30 Doc.:How Its Made

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:10 The Umbrella Academy

22:15 The Real Housewives of New Jersey

23:00 The Equalizer

23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:25 TV.Film:Chick Fight

02:00 Greenleaf

02:45 Tv.Film:Deadpool

04:00 Tv.Film:Drive Angry

06:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)