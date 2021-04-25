ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 25 April 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 The Owl House

08:30 Final Space

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 Power Players

10:00 Detroit Stadium Super Trucks

10:55 Top Gear

12:00 Fish Finder (herh.):Columbia Cubera

12:35 Lancaster Archery Classic Womens Barebow Finals

13:20 Texas Metal

14:05 Maranatha Ministries

14:35 Ravens Home

15:00 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

15:30 All Hail King Julien

16:00 All Hail King Julien

16:25 Kim’s Convenience

16:50 SUPERHITS (herh.)

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:50 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (AFL.17)

19:06 Doc.: Ancient China From Above (dl.02)

20:00 Running Wild With Bear Grylls

21:00 Tv.Film:Harmony

22:45 Tv.Film:The Hatton Garden Job

00:25 Lost In Space

01:15 Tv.Film:The Witches

03:00 Tv.Film:Zombie Ninjas vs Black Ops

04:35 Godless

05:50 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)