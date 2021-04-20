ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 20 April 2021

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strength

08:39 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:40 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30 TV Film:Roll Bounce

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:Henchmen

14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:30 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

16:00 Onder De Loep (herh.)

17:10 Sabiso Quiz (afl.16)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 All American

19:30 Telesur-Your Trusted Digital Communications Service Partner

20:00 Saints & Sinners

20:55 Infomercial Kuldipsingh – Metalen Profielen voor Wand en Plafond

21:10 Unforgotten

22:05 The Oval

23:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:40 The Chi

00:30 Tv.Film:Body Brokers

02:30 Tv.Film:Indivisible

04:35 What On Earth

05:20 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

wijzigingen voorbehouden)