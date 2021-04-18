ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 18 April 2021

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

11:10 Voetbal LA LIGA : Atletico Madrid X Eibar “LIVE”

14:25 Voetbal FA CUP : Leicester City X Southampton “LIVE”

16:30 Voetbal LA LIGA : Getafe X Real Madrid “LIVE”

18:35 America’s Got Talent

19:15 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert : Sting And Shaggy

19:30 Last Man Standing

20:00 Doc.: Air Warrior

21:00 WWE Smackdown

22:05 The Detour

22:30 Tv Film: Assault On VA 33

00:00 Game of Thrones

01:55 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)