DONDERDAG 15 APRIL 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 15 april 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Cardio 2 for Phase 2
08:38 Venezuela Nieuws
09:06 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:40 Destination Flavour Down Under
10:07 TV Film:Doctor Strange
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Princess of the Row
14:00 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Railroad Alaska
16:00 White Rabbit Project
17:00 Hey Jackie
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 (REDD+) Sustainable Wood Production (afl.05)
19:00 ATV Sports
19:55 Infomercial Kuldipsingh – Metalen Profielen voor Wand en Plafond
20:00 Whazzz Up???
21:20 A Million Little Things
22:15 Dark Matter
23:00 FBI
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 True Detective
01:20 TV Film:The Dig
03:15 Tv.Film:The One and Only Ivan
04:55 Blindspot
05:40 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)