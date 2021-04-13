07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Insanity Insane ABS
08:40 Venezuela Nieuws
09:08 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:38 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:28 TV Film:Hampstead
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm:Bobbleheads the Movie
14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:30 Carmen Sandiego
16:00 Onder De Loep (herh.)
17:05 Busi Taki (afl.21)
17:20 Free Rein
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 All American
19:30 Telesur-Your Trusted Digital Communications Service Partner
20:00 Saints & Sinners
20:55 Infomercial Kuldipsingh – Metalen Profielen voor Wand en Plafond
21:10 Unforgotten
22:10 The Oval
23:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:40 The Chi
00:30 TV Film:Becky
02:05 Tv Film:City Of God
04:15 Doc.:Fear Itself
05:45 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 13 April 2021
