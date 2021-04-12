MAANDAG 12 APRIL 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 12 april 2021
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:05 Fitness:21 daysfix Upper Fix
08:45 Venezuela Nieuws
09:10 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
09:45 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3 Het Rapport (herh.)
10:20 TV Film:Queen of Katwe
12:35 Middagfilm:A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Doc.:Air Warriors
16:00 Kinderfilm:A Dragon Adventure
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 A.P. Bio
19:15 Suriname Adventure: Tan Dyaso Brokopondo
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:05 ATV Sports
22:05 Shadow
23:00 The Family Business
00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:35 Defending Jacob
01:25 TV Film:Absolutely Anything
02:50 TV Film:Diablo The Race for Everything
04:30 Tv Film:Freaky
06:15 One Million Snake Bites
07:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)