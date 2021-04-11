ZONDAG 11 APRIL 2021 // ATV(KN.12.2)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 11 april 2021

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

10:05:00 Englesh Premier : West Ham X LEicester City “Live”

12:30:00 English Premier : Tottenham X Manchester City “LIVE”

14:30:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

16:00:00 La Liga: Real Madrid X Barcelona “LIVE”

18:15:00 America’s Got Talent

19:45:00 Last Man Standing

20:00 Tap A Bankstel (herh.)

21:00 WWE Smackdown

22:00 The Detour

23:15:00 Tv Film: Armageddon Tales

00:50 Game of Thrones

02:45 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)