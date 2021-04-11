ZONDAG 11 APRIL 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 11 april 2021

07:00 BBC Niews

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 The Owl House

08:30 FINAL SPACE

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 Power Players

10:10 ATV Sport Mix

11:30 Top Gear America

12:00 Fish Finder (herh.)

12:30 ATV Sport Mix

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Ravens Home

15:00 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

15:30 All Hail King Julien

16:00 All Hail King Julien

16:30 Kim’s Convenience

17:00 SUPERHITS (herh.)

17:45 Telesur-Your Trusted Digital Communications Service Partner

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (AFL.15)

19:00 Gardener’s World

20:00 (REDD+) Sustainable Wood Production (afl.04)(herh.)

20:15 Worlds Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji

21:00 INFOMERCIAL ANTI TABAK

21:15 Infomercial Kuldipsingh – Metalen Profielen voor Wand en Plafond

21:25 Tv Film: Thunder Force

23:00 Tv Film: Payback

00:30 Lost In Space

01:30 Tv Film: Body Brokers

03:00 Tv Film: Nemesis

06:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)