ZONDAG 11 APRIL 2021 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 11 april 2021
07:00 BBC Niews
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 The Owl House
08:30 FINAL SPACE
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Power Players
10:10 ATV Sport Mix
11:30 Top Gear America
12:00 Fish Finder (herh.)
12:30 ATV Sport Mix
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Ravens Home
15:00 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines
15:30 All Hail King Julien
16:00 All Hail King Julien
16:30 Kim’s Convenience
17:00 SUPERHITS (herh.)
17:45 Telesur-Your Trusted Digital Communications Service Partner
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (AFL.15)
19:00 Gardener’s World
20:00 (REDD+) Sustainable Wood Production (afl.04)(herh.)
20:15 Worlds Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji
21:00 INFOMERCIAL ANTI TABAK
21:15 Infomercial Kuldipsingh – Metalen Profielen voor Wand en Plafond
21:25 Tv Film: Thunder Force
23:00 Tv Film: Payback
00:30 Lost In Space
01:30 Tv Film: Body Brokers
03:00 Tv Film: Nemesis
06:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)